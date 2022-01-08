Finning International (TSE:FTT) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.89.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$32.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$26.56 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

