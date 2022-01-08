First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.12. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

