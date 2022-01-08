First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

