First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FHS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 180,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of First High-School Education Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

