First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 110.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 79.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 50.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.