First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 50,731 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 180.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

