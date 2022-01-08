First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

