First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,088.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $641.00 and a 200-day moving average of $574.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.