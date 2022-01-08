First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.