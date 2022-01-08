First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 2.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 126,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 159,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

