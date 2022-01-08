First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 372,340 shares.The stock last traded at $213.83 and had previously closed at $212.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

