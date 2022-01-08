First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,185. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

