First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $115.08 and last traded at $115.14. 53,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,076,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

