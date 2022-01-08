First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $34.80 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000.

