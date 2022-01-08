First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $99.99 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $107.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.