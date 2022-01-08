First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $63.15. Approximately 21,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

