Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Get Fisker alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE:FSR opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth $48,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.