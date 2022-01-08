Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $276.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.76. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $45,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

