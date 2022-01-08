Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.67. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.