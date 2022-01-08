Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC remained flat at $$21.38 during midday trading on Friday. 87,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $23.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

