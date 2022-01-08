Float Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.33 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.54 or 0.07610927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.68 or 0.99794663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

