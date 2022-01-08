Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,512 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.18% of Floor & Decor worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $114.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

