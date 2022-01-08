Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2,988.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 568,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of Flowserve worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.