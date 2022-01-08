Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Purchases 2,500 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $19,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FORA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forian by 38.2% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 331,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forian by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth about $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forian by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth about $3,106,000.

