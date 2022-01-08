Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FORTY stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $120.75. 4,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.08. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

