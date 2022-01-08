Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 205,882 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 287.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,882 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $165.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.