Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 316,377 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.51% of AmerisourceBergen worth $125,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $3,568,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

ABC opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $135.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

