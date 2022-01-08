Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $197,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

