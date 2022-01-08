Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

CW opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

