Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $210.27 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $210,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.