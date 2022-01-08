Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 290.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,682 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $52,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $241.39 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

