Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Chemed worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $496.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.52 and a 200 day moving average of $478.34. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.