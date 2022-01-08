Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 2.19% of Anika Therapeutics worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $34.36 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.