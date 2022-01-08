Fortis (TSE:FTS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.42.

FTS opened at C$58.84 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

