Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $153,147.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00075460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.58 or 0.07586793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,617.18 or 0.99931348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

