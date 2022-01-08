Frax (FRAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.85 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $47.85 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,925,575,294 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

