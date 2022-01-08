Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.