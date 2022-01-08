Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.31.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.