Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 2,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod as of its most recent SEC filing.

