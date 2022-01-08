FTX Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $173.39 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $173.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $34.44 or 0.00084017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005491 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,637,676 coins and its circulating supply is 138,768,340 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

