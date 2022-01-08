FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

FCEL stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 10.30.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

