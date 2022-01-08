FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

NYSE:COF opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

