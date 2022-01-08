FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $30.50 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

