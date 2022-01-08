FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $436,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.