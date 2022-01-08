FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $451,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

