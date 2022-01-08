FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

