FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

