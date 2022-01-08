Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.46 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 13.18 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,326,726 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.