FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005851 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

