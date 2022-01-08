FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Tops $241,102.53

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $241,102.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

